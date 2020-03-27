Free online resources for your children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to keep your little ones learning there are a few free programs out there.
Scholastic Learn at home is a 20-day program that keeps your children entertained through stories and videos and problem solving challenges. It’s divided up by age group too.
BRAINLY app helps to connect parents with other parents-- think virtual study group. Especially if you don’t remember everything from your time in school.
Brain Pop is offering free services for parents with children out of school if you fill out a quick survey. The site has quizzes and videos for all sorts of subjects.
And for you math nerds--- Sumdog has free games that try to make math fun.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.