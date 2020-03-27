First positive case of coronavirus confirmed in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District (CHD) has confirmed the first positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in New Kent County.
The person is a woman in her 20′s who has been monitoring herself at home and whose symptoms are resolving, the CHD says.
CHD says they are working with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For public information, residents may call the health district’s Coronavirus Hotline: 804-365-3340, which can answer calls Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Health Care providers may call 804-365-3341 during the same time period.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have it, please follow the steps below from the CDC website to help protect other people in your home and community:
• Stay home, except to get medical care.
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
• Call ahead before visiting your doctor.
• Wear a face mask when you are around other people (closer than 6ft) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing, then wash your hands.
• Avoid sharing personal household items.
• Clean your hands often.
• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces frequently.
• Monitor your symptoms and following care instructions from your healthcare provider and local health department.
For more information: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.