Company donates $175K to Red Cross, food pantries, human service agencies in Va.

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - The parent company of Columbia Gas, NiSource Inc., is donating $175,000 in COVID-19 relief to multiple organizations across Virginia.
$75,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross of Virginia, $10,000 will go to Families Forward Virginia and $90,000 in grants will be given to local food pantries and human service agencies. Those include the following:
- Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lynchburg and Verona
- Chesterfield Food Bank, Chester
- Colonial Heights Food Pantry, Colonial Heights
- Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Fredericksburg
- Hope Distributed Community Development, Harrisonburg
- Louisa County Rescue Council, Louisa
- Oasis Commission on Social Ministry, Portsmouth
- YMCA of Greater Richmond
“Standing with the communities we serve in times of crisis is core to the mission of our company,” Columbia Gas of Virginia President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Archer said. “Now, as so many of our neighbors are facing anxiety and hardship, it’s important for all of us to join together in supporting organizations such as these providing essential, life-sustaining services to those most in need.”
