Chesterfield police search for 16-year-old runaway last seen in Jan.

Chesterfield police search for 16-year-old runaway last seen in Jan.
Lily K Anstead (Source: Chesterfield Police)
March 27, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 3:23 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway who was last seen in January.

Lily K Anstead was last seen around 8 a.m. on Jan. 7 when she left her home to go to school.

At about 8:45 p.m., the family was unable to locate her and called police.

Officials said she has her septum pierced and a tattoo behind her left ear. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the word “New York” on it and black low top vans shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.