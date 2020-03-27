Chesterfield police search for 16-year-old runaway last seen in Jan.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway who was last seen in January.
Lily K Anstead was last seen around 8 a.m. on Jan. 7 when she left her home to go to school.
At about 8:45 p.m., the family was unable to locate her and called police.
Officials said she has her septum pierced and a tattoo behind her left ear. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the word “New York” on it and black low top vans shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
