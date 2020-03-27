Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation closes certain areas of parks to public

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation announced via social media that they will be closing certain areas of parks to the public.
Beginning March 27, rims of basketball goals and nets from tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts throughout the park system will be removed to prevent organized play where the courts cannot be secured by gate and lock.
Soccer and lacrosse goals will also be removed from athletic fields to prevent organized play.
Placement of caution tape at playgrounds and shelters, in addition to signage, have been placed to prevent social gatherings.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.