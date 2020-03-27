California man arrested in tout for coronavirus ‘cure’

FILE - This April 26, 2010 file photo shows actor Keith Middlebrook at the premiere of "Iron Man 2" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. The FBI has arrested Middlebrook, who officials said falsely claimed to have developed a cure for the coronavirus and solicited investments in a company he said would market the medication. The U.S. Justice Department says in a statement that Keith Lawrence Middlebrook told his 2.4 million Instagram followers that his company would return hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. There are no known cures or vaccinations for the coronavirus. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File/AP)