2 Bon Secours associates test positive for COVID-19

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Officials said Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center has cared for two associates who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, these associates, as well as any potentially exposed others, are being evaluated and will be monitored by both Bon Secours and the Virginia Department of Health,” a Bon Secours spokesperson said.
Safety protocols and guidance from the CDC are being followed to help minimize exposure to other patients and other associates.
