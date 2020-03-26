‘What if you’re not there?’ Doulas advocate for parents during COVID-19 concerns

"Birth In Color RVA understands that COVID-19 is affecting the US in a major way. We want to ensure that all pregnant persons are being taken care of personally. The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting birth and postpartum pregnant persons. The only consistent person throughout a pregnant person’s pregnancy is a doula. We take pride in assisting our clients with methods to cope with during labor. A relationship is built on trust and knowing that the doula has the best interest of the pregnant person. We have seen the recent studies that reflect doulas help with maternal mortality and disparities.