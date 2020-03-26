Virginia SNAP recipients to receive emergency benefits in March, April

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits during the months of March and April.
The benefits are part of a provision in the Families First Coronavirus Responses Act of 2020; they will go to any household not already receiving the maximum benefits.
The emergency benefits will allow the household’s current monthly allotment to increase to the maximum allotment for a household of that size as follows:
“We must make sure that no Virginian goes hungry during this time of crisis,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Increasing the resources available to low-income Virginians to purchase food is vital to fighting hunger.”
The emergency benefits for March were released Wednesday, March 25 and automatically loaded to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.
SNAP households will receive their regular April benefits on their usual issuance date, with emergency benefits added on April 16.
Currently, over 680,000 individuals receive SNAP benefits in Virginia. On average, the monthly SNAP benefit per participant is $119.
People who need to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online or by phone at 855-635-4370.
