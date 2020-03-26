VCU buys land for future Athletics Village

“The majority of our sports have suffered from inadequate facilities for many years. We have worked on this part of the project for more than two years to get to this step. We have several steps remaining on other key parcels of land, but this project demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class Division 1 facilities so our student-athletes can compete for championships at the highest level,” said Ed McLaughlin, Vice President and Director of Athletics. “We look forward to working with local and state officials and community leaders to finalize the project soon and shape a vision that can transform the area.”