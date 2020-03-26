VCU begins to prepare student dorms for non-COVID-19 patients

“Unfortunately this work began before we were able to notify students and their families of this emergency decision. We apologize and we are operating in a crisis situation with many moving parts. We will do better and ask for your understanding as we work through this crisis together. Our priority remains the health and safety of our students and our community. We hope that there is no need to use the building for overflow low-level acuity patients, but we consider it part of our community service mission to be prepared to help in this time of crisis. There is every intention to return the building to Honors College housing once the crisis has passed.”