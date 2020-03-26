VCU begins to prepare student dorms for non-COVID-19 patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health System said it will begin caring for non-COVID-19 patients in the Honors College residential housing if the need arises.
VCU and VCU Health System are working with state and local officials to prepare in the event of a surge in patients caused by the coronavirus epidemic that could exceed the total capacity at the VCU Medical Center.
Students’ belongings that are in the Honors College housing are being inventoried, boxed, labeled and relocated to storage at no cost to the student.
The students have been contacted by Residential Life and Housing with more information on retrieving their belongings.
Students posted on social media saying they were upset that a VCU did not notify them as to what was happening after video surfaced of the dorms being cleared.
VCU said in a statement in part:
“Unfortunately this work began before we were able to notify students and their families of this emergency decision. We apologize and we are operating in a crisis situation with many moving parts. We will do better and ask for your understanding as we work through this crisis together. Our priority remains the health and safety of our students and our community. We hope that there is no need to use the building for overflow low-level acuity patients, but we consider it part of our community service mission to be prepared to help in this time of crisis. There is every intention to return the building to Honors College housing once the crisis has passed.”
The Honors College housing was originally built as a hospital; minor modifications have begun. For more information, click here.
