Two cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County related to travel

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new disease and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States. (Source: CDC)
March 26, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 5:26 PM

NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two positive cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County are travel-related.

County officials said the Virginia Department of Health notified them of the cases to help ensure local public safety officials were aware and continue to take precautions to help mitigate the spread.

The individuals who tested positive are isolated and being monitored.

County officials highly encourage citizens, businesses and visitors to continue social distancing efforts.

