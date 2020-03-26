Two cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County related to travel

NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two positive cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County are travel-related.
County officials said the Virginia Department of Health notified them of the cases to help ensure local public safety officials were aware and continue to take precautions to help mitigate the spread.
The individuals who tested positive are isolated and being monitored.
County officials highly encourage citizens, businesses and visitors to continue social distancing efforts.
