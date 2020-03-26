Three suspects sought in larceny at convenience store

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three suspects are being sought in a larceny that occurred at a convenience store.
On March 26, around 1:40 a.m., police say larceny was reported at the Fas Mart located in the 2000 block of Pocahontas Trail in Quinton.
According to police, cigarettes and lottery tickets were reportedly taken.
Video footage captured the three suspects leaving the scene in a black Jeep.
Suspect 1 was driving the Jeep and wore a grey Columbia American flag cap with a blue jacket, light-colored shirt, blue pants and muck boots.
Suspect 2 wore a black jacket, dark-colored pants and was possibly wearing glasses.
Suspect 3 wore a grey beanie cap, a blue hoodie with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue pants with markings on the front and red and white stripes on the side of the pants.
Anyone with information should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
