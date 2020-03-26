Three suspects sought in larceny at convenience store

Three suspects sought in larceny at convenience store
Police say three suspects are being sought in a larceny that occurred at a convenience store. (Source: New Kent Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 12:45 PM

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three suspects are being sought in a larceny that occurred at a convenience store.

On March 26, around 1:40 a.m., police say larceny was reported at the Fas Mart located in the 2000 block of Pocahontas Trail in Quinton.

According to police, cigarettes and lottery tickets were reportedly taken.

Video footage captured the three suspects leaving the scene in a black Jeep.

Video footage captured the three suspects leaving the scene in a black Jeep.
Video footage captured the three suspects leaving the scene in a black Jeep. (Source: New Kent Police)

Suspect 1 was driving the Jeep and wore a grey Columbia American flag cap with a blue jacket, light-colored shirt, blue pants and muck boots.

Suspect 1 was driving the Jeep and wore a grey Columbia American flag cap with a blue jacket, light-colored shirt, blue pants and muck boots.
Suspect 1 was driving the Jeep and wore a grey Columbia American flag cap with a blue jacket, light-colored shirt, blue pants and muck boots. (Source: New Kent Police)

Suspect 2 wore a black jacket, dark-colored pants and was possibly wearing glasses.

Suspect 2 wore a black jacket, dark-colored pants and was possibly wearing glasses.
Suspect 2 wore a black jacket, dark-colored pants and was possibly wearing glasses. (Source: New Kent Police)

Suspect 3 wore a grey beanie cap, a blue hoodie with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue pants with markings on the front and red and white stripes on the side of the pants.

Suspect 3 wore a grey beanie cap, a blue hoodie with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue pants with markings on the front and red and white stripes on the side of the pants.
Suspect 3 wore a grey beanie cap, a blue hoodie with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue pants with markings on the front and red and white stripes on the side of the pants. (Source: New Kent Police)

Anyone with information should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.