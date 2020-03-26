Suspect sought in Wawa robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought after robbing a Wawa.
On March 26 around 1:16 a.m., a suspect entered a Wawa located on 6001 Iron Bridge Road.
Police say the suspect approached the cashier and attempted to purchase cartons of cigarettes.
After being unable to pay for the items, the suspect threatened the clerk and fled on foot with the items.
No weapon was displayed during the incident, according to police.
The suspect was seen on camera wearing a gray hoodie and a watch cap.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
