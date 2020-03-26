State Health Officer: Handmade masks are “not recommended”

In light of the national PPE shortage, we are allowing expanded options to help protect our staff and our patients. At this time, this DOES NOT include homemade masks or homemade products that are not commercially manufactured. We ARE accepting commercially manufactured, new, unopened equipment — as is the Jefferson County Department of Health. Please contact the JCDH Coordination Center at 205-254-2550 Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for questions regarding donations. Donations on UAB’s campus can be made Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 801 5th Avenue South.