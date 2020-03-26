Spouse of Fort Eustis soldier dies of COVID-19

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WWBT) - Joint Base Langley-Eustis said the spouse of a soldier died of from presumptive complications related to COVID-19 at a hospital in Newport News.
Officials said the soldier, assigned to Fort Eustis, also previously tested positive for COVID-19 and remains in isolation while getting medical care.
“Our hearts are heavy, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of our lost teammate. My thoughts also remain with those who continue to fight this invisible enemy. I ask you to support each other during this difficult time, while we continue to work together to mitigate the impacts across the installation
"As we stand together to combat COVID-19, I urge you to take this viral threat seriously. Your health and safety are my highest priority.
"My leadership team and our mission partners are working tirelessly to ensure the health and well-being of our community is at the forefront of all of our decisions. It is important we all work together to flatten the curve.,” Col. Clint Ross said.
