School employee dies from COVID-19 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Loudoun County Health Department is reporting its first death of a patient who had been in a hospital and tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The patient was a woman in her 70s whose close contacts were investigated.
The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.
“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Loudoun County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to her loved ones,” said Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes.”
Loudoun County Public Schools said the patient was a staff member with the district.
“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of a staff member of the Loudoun County Public Schools. She died last night due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus. She is someone whose close contacts were previously investigated by the Loudoun County Health Department (LCHD) and the LCHD has reached out to each of these contacts,” Loudoun County Schools said.
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 460 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of noon Thursday. That’s up from 391 Wednesday.
The health department map has started breaking down cases by not only region, but age groups and sex. For instance, there are only four confirmed cases in children up to nine years old, but 84 each in people in their 50s and 60s.
211 of the patients are female, 242 male and seven not reported, according to state numbers.
Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least Friday on the state list.
Governor Ralph Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.
