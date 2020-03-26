Graduation plans for Richmond-area, surrounding counties schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The coronavirus outbreak has caused many schools in the Richmond-area and surrounding counties to cancel or postpone commencement ceremonies.
Richmond
Richmond Public Schools plans to reschedule graduations for the summer or fall.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says they will not be able to hold graduation ceremonies and proms as planned.
Chesterfield and Henrico
Chesterfield County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools have announced they are keeping their graduation reservations at the Siegel Center for June.
However, there is a chance that these ceremonies will be postponed.
Both districts say they are working on a back-up plan right now.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.