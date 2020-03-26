Richmond Community Volunteers collecting life-sustaining food

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Community Volunteers will be partnering with GoochlandCares, UP RVA and Henrico County Family and Community Engagement to collect needed canned food items.
According to the Richmond Community Volunteers, one in eight Central Virginians is food insecure, meaning that more than 193,000 of our neighbors are not receiving the necessary nutrition. More than 47,000 children or one in seven in Central Virginia do not know when or where they will receive their next meal, even before the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Volunteers will collect the food items on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in front of Holland Family Chiropractic.
Items needed will be:
- paper
- plastic
- canned meats (chicken, tuna, pork, beef)
- soups and stews
- canned fruits and vegetables
- peanut butter
- jelly
- canned milk
- beans
Flip-top cans are helpful for younger recipients.
To practice social distancing, tables will be in the parking lot in order to drive through and drop off items, gloves and masks will be utilized.
Donations will be distributed to the organizations where quarantining will take effect as per their donation protocol.
Community members can support these organizations individually by volunteering or making a direct monetary donation at these links:
For more information on how to support the event, contact Nicole Holland at 804-306-2728 or Nancy Lucy at 804-306-3638.
