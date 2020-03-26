Resident at assisted living facility in Henrico tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Beth Sholom Senior Living said one of its residents at Parkside Assisted Living has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident is hospitalized where they are being treated.
Officials said that due to the shelter in place guidelines at the facilities, they are hoping this is an isolated case but said only time will tell.
"We understand the concern this raises for your loved ones and the desire to be by their side during this difficult time. The actions we have taken are designed to limit the exposure of our residents and our staff which we believe is critical at this time. We would encourage you to continue to reach out to your family members through the channels we have discussed. Please know we must stay on our current course to ensure the safety of everyone at Beth Sholom.
“We are committed to keeping our families up to date on the developments within our facilities. We thank you for the trust you have placed in us to care for your loved ones. We will do our very best to earn that trust each and every day," President and Chief Executive Officer Morris S. Funk said in a letter.
The Parkside Assisted Living facility is located in Henrico.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.