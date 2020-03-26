Prince George County confirms second case of COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Prince George County.
The patient is a man in his 70s and is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said.
On Tuesday, a Fort Lee servicemember in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19. He is has been self-quarantined since March 17.
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in the Crater Health District and throughout Virginia, it is essential that people follow the public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” emphasizes Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.”
