Police: Man jumped headfirst into glass door before burglarizing business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man jumped headfirst into a glass door before burglarizing the business on St. Patrick’s Day.
Police were called around 6:10 a.m. to a business in the 1200 block of West Cary Street for the report of a commercial burglary.
When officers arrived, a woman said she heard glass breaking from the business next door.
“Video surveillance shows a man jump head first into the glass door of the business. He’s then seen smashing a cabinet and reportedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3192 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
