Police: Man jumped headfirst into glass door before burglarizing business

Police: Man jumped headfirst into glass door before burglarizing business
Richmond police said a man jumped headfirst into a glass door before burglarizing the business on St. Patrick’s Day. (Source: Richmond Police)
March 26, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 3:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man jumped headfirst into a glass door before burglarizing the business on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police were called around 6:10 a.m. to a business in the 1200 block of West Cary Street for the report of a commercial burglary.

When officers arrived, a woman said she heard glass breaking from the business next door.

“Video surveillance shows a man jump head first into the glass door of the business. He’s then seen smashing a cabinet and reportedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3192 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.