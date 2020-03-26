Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
With virus cases rising, Northam halts elective surgeries
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is ordering a halt to elective surgeries at hospitals to preserve the capacity of the state's health care system amid the coronavirus pandemic. State health officials reported a one-day increase of more than 100 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total Wednesday to just shy of 400. They also reported three new deaths, bringing the total to at least 12. Northam has warned that those numbers will continue to increase. He says postponing elective surgeries will preserve bed space and medical equipment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIBERTY UNIVERSITY
Governor urges Falwell to rethink welcoming students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's governor is asking Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. to reconsider his decision to welcome students back to the Lynchburg campus this week after their spring break. Gov. Ralph Northam criticized Liberty at a news conference Wednesday in Richmond. He said Liberty was sending “mixed messages” about COVID-19, the illness that has crippled economies, forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people and swamped health care systems. Liberty has told students they were “welcome" to return to campus after last week's spring break. The school is among the nation's largest and most prominent evangelical colleges.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEACHER RAISES
Raises for Virginia teachers, state employees in peril
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Proposed pay boosts for Virginia teachers and state workers are in serious jeopardy as state officials scramble to figure out just how bad the conoravirus' impact will be on the state budget. The new Democratic majority at the legislature has previously promised to make increasing teacher pay a top priority and state officials said they aren't ready to say for sure that the pay increases are on the chopping block. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne recently told lawmakers to brace for at least a $1 billion in fewer revenues in the next fiscal year than the state had been expecting and said cuts of some kind are coming.
KEY BRIDGE MARRIOTT
Landmark northern Virginia hotel set for redevelopment
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A landmark hotel just outside the nation's capital has received the go-ahead for a partial demolition and major redevelopment. The Key Bridge Marriott was built in 1959 and sits just across the Potomac River from D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood. It is the oldest Marriott still in service, built just after the company shifted emphasis from restaurants to hotels. On Tuesday the Arlington County Board announced approval of a redevelopment plan that calls for partially demolishing the hotel and renovating its 445 rooms. More than 450 residential units will also be built, and the plan calls for constructing an esplanade with river views that will be open to the public.
AP-US-OBIT-DARIUS-SWANN
Darius Swann, who fought for school integration, dies at 95
A man whose challenge to the notion of segregated public schools helped spark the use of busing to integrate schools has died at his Virginia home. The Rev. Darius L. Swann was 95. Swann's wife, Vera, said her husband died on March 8 of pneumonia. His lawsuit filed against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education in 1965, stemmed from his efforts to enroll his son in a predominantly white school closer to their home instead of a predominantly African American school further away. In 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld court-ordered busing in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district, clearing the way for the use of busing as a means of desegregation.
AP-US-AIRCRAFT-CARRIERS-CLOGGED-PIPES
Report: Navy ships need $400K 'flushes' to unclog toilets
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Government Accountability Office report has found that repeatedly clogged toilets on two Virginia-based Navy aircraft carriers could require treatments that cost $400,000 each to clear the pipes. An accountability office employee told The Virginian-Pilot the pipes on the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS George H.W. Bush turned out to be too narrow to handle the volume of sailors flushing toilets at the same time. A report by the accountability office says the sewage systems could now require acid flushes that cost $400,000 each to fix the blockages. Navy officials said they didn't know how many times the treatments would be needed.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PUBLIX-BARRIERS
Publix stores to have barriers for cashiers as virus spreads
MIAMI (AP) — Florida-based grocery chain Publix says it will begin installing plexiglass barriers at the cash registers to protect its workers and customers from the coronavirus. A company spokeswoman says all of its stores should have the barriers installed within the next two weeks. Publix has joined its competitors Kroger and Walmart in installing the so-called “sneeze guards.” Grocery stores are seeing their business soar as authorities urge people only to go out for essentials, prompting them to stay inside and cook more at home. Publix has more than 1,200 locations spread across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam warns that 'new normal' will last months in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has doubled down on his warning that people will have to stay at home and many businesses will remain shuttered for “months, not weeks” as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat warned against “mixed messages" when asked about President Donald Trump's outlook on the coronavirus. He did not share Trump's hopes that the country would reopen by Easter, which is 19 days away. Northam cited data that says much of normal life will be shut down for two to three months and perhaps longer. Meanwhile, state health officials said Virginia has 290 coronavirus cases. Seven people in the state have died.