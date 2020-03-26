Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has doubled down on his warning that people will have to stay at home and many businesses will remain shuttered for “months, not weeks” as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat warned against “mixed messages" when asked about President Donald Trump's outlook on the coronavirus. He did not share Trump's hopes that the country would reopen by Easter, which is 19 days away. Northam cited data that says much of normal life will be shut down for two to three months and perhaps longer. Meanwhile, state health officials said Virginia has 290 coronavirus cases. Seven people in the state have died.