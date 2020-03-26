Landmark northern Virginia hotel set for redevelopment

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A landmark hotel just outside the nation’s capital has received the go-ahead for partial demolition and major redevelopment.
The Key Bridge Marriott was built in 1959 and sits just across the Potomac River from D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood.
It is the oldest Marriott still in service, built just after the company shifted emphasis from restaurants to hotels.
On Tuesday the Arlington County Board announced the approval of a redevelopment plan that calls for partially demolishing the hotel and renovating its 445 rooms.
More than 450 residential units will also be built, and the plan calls for constructing an esplanade with river views that will be open to the public.
