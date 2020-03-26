It’s dangerous to stigmatize Asians, especially during a public health crisis

“In recent years, several new human infectious diseases have emerged. The use of names such as ‘swine flu’ and ‘Middle East Respiratory Syndrome’ has had unintended negative impacts by stigmatizing certain communities or economic sectors,” says Dr. Keiji Fukuda, assistant director-general for Health Security, WHO. “This may seem like a trivial issue to some, but disease names really do matter to the people who are directly affected. We’ve seen certain disease names provoke a backlash against members of particular religious or ethnic communities, create unjustified barriers to travel, commerce and trade and trigger needless slaughtering of food animals. This can have serious consequences for peoples’ lives and livelihoods.”