Inmate at Middle River Regional Jail tested for COVID-19

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - An inmate at the Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) has been tested for the coronavirus.
MRRJ announced Thursday, March 26, that a 37-year-old man being held for a probation violation had recently traveled to New York, which has seen a large number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Officials with the Virginia Department of Health have tested inmate, but those results are not yet available. The inmate has been isolated, staff members have been informed, and certain operational procedures have been implemented at the jail.
Middle River Regional Jail began screening new inmates for the coronavirus on March 12, but stated that this particular inmate did bot come to the attention of its medical staff until Wednesday, March 25.
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated in the headline that the inmate had tested positive.
03/26/2020 Release from Middle River Regional Jail:
The Middle River Regional Jail has had its first inmate tested for the coronavirus.
The inmate is a 37-year-old male being held for a Felony Probation violation; the inmate does not have any known underlying health concerns. The inmate has been in MRRJ custody since March 11, 2020.
As you may recall, MRRJ did not start screening new inmates until March 12, 2020.
The inmate has since self-reported that he visited New York the first week of March. He is not sure where specifically; but, thinks somewhere around New York City.
The inmate came to the attention of medical staff March 25, 2020.
What have we done?
- In an overabundance of concern, the inmate has been isolated.
- Staff have coordinated with Dr. Kornegay, Health Director, Central Shenandoah Health District.
- The VDH has been in to test the offender for coronavirus; test results will not be available for 48 to 72 hours.
- Staff have been informed and certain operational procedures have been implemented suspending inmate movement and other activity except that necessary to operationally function.
- The Director of Operations and Chief of Inmate Medical have met with the inmates in the housing unit the inmate was living to explain what is occurring.
- A notice has been sent to all inmates explaining MRRJ immediate actions. If a positive test result is received then MRRJ will move to implement planned, long-term, operational changes.
