How you can volunteer to help while social distancing

(WWBT) - Several organizations across Central Virginia are providing options for people to help and volunteer while practicing social distancing.
Blood Donations
The American Red Cross is faced with a severe shortage of blood due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this outbreak. Citizens are urged to schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets and AB Elite plasma.
Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund Donations
In partnership with the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia, the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond has activated a regional disaster response fund to address the immediate needs of the people and organizations affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund will be administered as a public-private partnership between philanthropy, government and the nonprofit sector. According to the Community Foundation, the fund will initially assist:
- Proven community-based organizations who support the physical and emotional health of our most vulnerable residents - including children and seniors; immigrants and those with limited English proficiency; the homeless.
- Operating needs of safety net clinics; food access providers; child and adult care organizations; housing providers for the homeless; nonprofits who minimize disruptions for those who live in public housing communities
- Secondarily, the fund will consider the hardships of our Central Virginia nonprofit organizations due to the lost income or revenue.
Food-Relief Organizations
Chesterfield Food Bank is currently in need of monetary donations and volunteers to support the rising demand for assistance in the community:
- Monetary: Chesterfield Food Bank’s biggest need is monetary donations, which allow them to order exactly what they need based on their inventory. For every $1 donated, the food bank is able to obtain $5 worth of food. To make a monetary donation, visit their donation page.
- Volunteers: The Chesterfield Food Bank is currently restricting volunteers to adults aged 16 and older who are in very good health. Adults who have been recently sick, feel “off” or are considered immunocompromised should not volunteer with the organization at this time. To sign up, view the food bank’s volunteer webpage.
Feed More, a collector, preparer and distributor of food for those in need across Central Virginia, offers residents many opportunities to give back:
- Monetary: For more information about monetary donations to Feed More, visit the organization’s Individual Giving webpage.
- Food: Feed More offers several drop-off locations for food across Central Virginia, including their main campus at 1415 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, VA 23220. For more drop-off locations, visit their Giving Food webpage.
- Volunteers: Feed More offers volunteers many different options to become involved with the organization. For a full list of positions and to fill out a volunteer application form, visit Feed More’s Volunteer Opportunities webpage.
