Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. So stadiums are eerily quiet instead of being alive with the bustle of preparations for season openers Thursday. Social distancing was already keeping most team employees at home to work remotely. Two weeks after spring training was suspended, it is still unclear when the season might begin.
NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor have agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Onwuasor played his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and was once considered the heir apparent to C.J. Mosley with the Ravens. The two are teammates again in New York. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams aren't permitted to announce deals until they're officially signed. NFL Network first reported the Jets and Onwuasor agreeing to terms. Onwuasor was originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Portland State.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Many golf courses around the country have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is that golf can provide an outlet for the stir crazy and a dose of normalcy. The question is whether recreational golf can be made safe enough under the circumstances. Courses have barred touching the flagsticks and even turned the hole cups upside down so golfers don't need reach in to retrieve the ball.