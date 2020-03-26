Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor have agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Onwuasor played his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and was once considered the heir apparent to C.J. Mosley with the Ravens. The two are teammates again in New York. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams aren't permitted to announce deals until they're officially signed. NFL Network first reported the Jets and Onwuasor agreeing to terms. Onwuasor was originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Portland State.