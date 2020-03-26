Forecast: Pleasant and Seasonable Thursday, Big warmup Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and milder temperatures will return Thursday, then a big warmup on Friday
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs lower 60s
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with an isolated shower possible in the morning, and afternoon. highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with light rain possible highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and much warmer. Shower chance in afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs lower 60s
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. could be heavy./ Lows lower 40s, highs mid to upper 50s. Rain chance 70%
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.