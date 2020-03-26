Food Lion donates $50K to Feed More to help feed Richmond-area students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Food Lion is donating $50,000 to Feed More to help fund food backpacks for students in the Richmond-area.
The money will help fund weeks of reserve food backpacks for children who are typically reliant on school meals.
"Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do, and we know that many of our neighbors have been tremendously impacted by the recent school and business closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “Hunger is a lot closer than you think, and that’s why we’ve always been committed to fighting food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve. That need is heightened right now, and we want our neighbors to know they can count on us during this unprecedented time. We’ll continue to stay closely connected to our community partners and ensure we do everything we can to help provide stability in the weeks and months ahead.”
The donation was part of $600,000 in pledged donations to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so very appreciative of this additional support from our long-time partner, Food Lion. In these uncertain times, Food Lion Feeds’ $50,000 gift to help support the needs of our school-age neighbors in Central Virginia is greatly appreciated. Food Lion has a legacy of concern for neighbors who struggle with hunger and we are honored that they have recognized the significant emerging need during this public health crisis. On behalf of the clients we serve, we thank them for their timely and thoughtful gift,” said Doug Pick, Feed More President & CEO.
