Darius Swann, who fought for school integration, dies at 95

FILE - In this May 15, 1972, file photo, unidentified students of West Charlotte High School leave a bus in Charlotte, W.Va. A man whose challenge to the notion of segregated public schools helped spark the use of busing to integrate schools has died at his Virginia home. The Rev. Darius L. Swann was 95. Swann's wife, Vera, said her husband died on March 8, 2020, of pneumonia. (AP Photo/Harold L. Valentine, File) (Source: Harold L. Valentine)