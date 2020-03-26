Chesterfield second grader creating birthday cards for kids

Chesterfield second grader creating birthday cards for kids
A 2nd grader created birthday cards for those who can't have a party because of coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Twitter)
By Michael Pegram | March 26, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 1:27 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - With many birthday parties forced to canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, a Chesterfield second grader is creating birthday cards for kids who can’t celebrate with friends to hopefully bring a smile to their face.

Samantha Hutchinson is a second grade teacher at Ettrick Elementary. Hutchinson posted to twitter saying one of her students was taking part in the county’s #HowIHelp project by creating the birthday cards.

Anyone wishing to get a birthday card can email Samantha_hutchinson@ccpsnet.net.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.