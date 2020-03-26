Chesterfield second grader creating birthday cards for kids

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - With many birthday parties forced to canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, a Chesterfield second grader is creating birthday cards for kids who can’t celebrate with friends to hopefully bring a smile to their face.
Samantha Hutchinson is a second grade teacher at Ettrick Elementary. Hutchinson posted to twitter saying one of her students was taking part in the county’s #HowIHelp project by creating the birthday cards.
Anyone wishing to get a birthday card can email Samantha_hutchinson@ccpsnet.net.
