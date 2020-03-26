Chesterfield measures to prevent gatherings include caution tape around playgrounds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation announced several measures it will take to prevent large public gatherings.
Starting Friday, March 27, the county will remove equipment, nets and rims from courts and parks.
“While the department has implemented several measures in our parks, continued social gatherings on playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, picnic shelters and athletic fields remain a threat to the health and well-being of all residents as local and state officials try to stem the spread of COVID-19,” park officials said in a release.
The following additional actions will be implemented:
- All rims from basketball goals; nets from tennis, pickleball, and volleyball courts will be removed where the courts cannot be secured by gates and locks.
- Soccer and lacrosse goals will be removed from athletic fields to further prevent organized play, including goals from the River City Sportsplex.
In addition to signage, caution tape will be placed on all playgrounds and shelters to discourage social gatherings.
To learn more about the measures Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation are taking to protect its residents from the spread of COVID-19, visit the county’s main parks and recreation page.
