Bon Secours suspends patient bills related to testing, treatment of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is suspending all COVID-19 related patient statements and billing in an effort to help the community manage the impact of COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the hospital said the suspension removes any financial barriers for patients needing care and treatment, “which is part of our ongoing commitment to care for all people in need, with high-quality care, regardless of their ability to pay.”
If a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19, no upfront payments will be required at the time.
Bon Secours said it will still bill the insurance but will suspend patient statements until details are finalized with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal governments.
