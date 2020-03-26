Barker Field, Chimborazo, Northside Dog Parks will close to public

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) will close Barker Field, Chimborazo, Northside Dog Parks to the public until further notice beginning on Saturday.
Traffic gates within Byrd Park on Strollers Lane, Westover Road, and Trafford Road will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday until further notice.
These closures are to reduce vehicle traffic within the park and allow patrons more space to move around.
All other PRCF parks and trails will remain open.
The PRCF advises the public that outdoor amenities are not sanitized, therefore patrons should use amenities with caution and follow the CDC health and safety guidelines.
“We understand the importance of the park system to our residents and will re-evaluate the need for closures and cancellations as this unprecedented situation evolves,” the PRCF said in a statement.
Staff at PRCF’s Administrative Office will be available to assist residents via phone at 804-646-5733.
For more information about how the City of Richmond is responding to COVID-19, please visit www.richmondgov.com/covid19.
