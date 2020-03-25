Visitor rules change for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Visitor rules for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU have changed in an effort to protect patients as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Our providers are communicating with local health authorities as well as children’s hospital colleagues throughout the country and across the globe to share knowledge and ensure we can continue delivering the best care to everyone who needs us,” VCU Health said.
The following restrictions have been implemented:
- Our visitor policy has changed to limit the number of in-person interactions
- Inpatient pediatric patients: 2 visitors per day
- Pediatric ER patients: 1 visitor per day
- Pediatric patients undergoing surgery, procedures or other testing: 1 visitor per day
- Transitional Care Unit (long term care) patients: visitation only allowed for emergencies
- No one under 16 will be allowed to visit patients in the hospital or attend outpatient appointments with patients
- We are communicating with families to postpone and reschedule most non-urgent outpatient appointments, surgeries and procedures
- Brook Road and VCU Dental Clinics are closed except for emergency needs
- We are offering increased telehealth services via phone, virtual video visits and our patient portal
- We are screening patients and visitors before they enter our facilities (thermal temperature checks and questions about symptoms)
- Our RMHC Sibling Center is closed
- We routinely care for people with all types of infections, and we are well-equipped and prepared to safely care for patients with COVID-19 as well
