Virginia state parks to be open for day-use only

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia state parks are going to remain open for day-use only in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
All overnight facilities such as cabins, campgrounds, camping cabins and yurts, as well as restrooms and bathhouses, will be closed starting on Friday, March 27 through April 30.
Reservations will be canceled and reservation holders will be refunded.
The parks will remain open for day-use activities such as hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and exercise. Staff will also be available by phone.
Guidelines for day-use visits:
- Stay close to home.
- Guests should bring their own soap and hand sanitizer to use during day-use visits.
- Groups and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and these restrictions will enforced by park staff.
- Guests should keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others at all times. While on trails, alert others of your presence and step aside to let others pass at a safe distance.
- Parking fees remain in place. Guests should be prepared to self-pay with cash or check at the contact station.
Visitor centers have already closed and events are canceled through April 30.
