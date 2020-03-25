Virginia officials say they’re distributing protective equipment for medical workers. Not everyone is getting a share.

Funk said the facility is working feverishly to source more equipment, checking in with suppliers three times a day and sending employees to Walmart and Target in search of essentials such as disinfecting wipes. So far, they haven’t had much success. McKesson, a medical supply company, is limiting Beth Sholom to small orders — a few boxes of masks or wipes at a time, Funk said. Staff are resorting to mixing their own hand sanitizer with aloe and a few bottles of rubbing alcohol.