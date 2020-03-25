Virginia health officials announce 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing total to 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia health officials announced three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total of deaths to 12.
Health officials said three more were reported on Wednesday, March 25, with two being in the Peninsula Health District and the Pittsylvania Health District.
Peninsula Health District officials said the patients were both females with one being in her 80s and the other in her 60s. Both tested positive for COVID-19 and the cause of death was respiratory failure.
Health officials said it is unknown how the two acquired the virus.
“We at VDH are so sorry to hear of the loss of more Peninsula residents. I want to express our sadness and let the families and friends of the patients know we are thinking about them during this difficult time,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “I want to remind our community about how important it is to follow the recommendations being provided to protect our elderly and those with underlying conditions. Everyone has a responsibility to protect each other.”
Details about the Pittsylvania patient have not been made available yet.
The announcement comes following two deaths of Henrico residents on Tuesday, March 24.
