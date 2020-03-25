Six ways to boost curb appeal if you need to sell your house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get a green thumb! It’s the easiest way to get the biggest bang for your buck.
Make sure you cover bare spots in the lawn with seed. Sprinkle in some colorful annuals and put down fresh mulch.
Make your front door pop – Paint it a bold color.
Powerwash the outside-- you’d be amazed at how much spraying away dirt and grime can help.
According to the National Association of Realtors-- washing a house can add $10,000 to $15,000 to the sale prices of some houses
Finally, take care of any loose ends like odd patches of paint or a small defect that stands out.
Sometimes it's what's on the outside that gets that potential buyer to walk in the front door.
