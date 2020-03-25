Police search for suspect wanted in connection to burglaries at apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a person wanted in connection to several burglaries at an apartment complex.
Officers said between March 13 and 19, five separate apartments were broken into at Falling Creek Apartments. During the burglaries, cash, cell phones and credit cards were stolen.
Police have warrants for Bria Leanna Young, also known as Robert Brian Young, 33, of Chesterfield for burglary and grand larceny.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.