Northam calls for more medical volunteers as coronavirus cases near 400 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam says there is a need for additional medical personnel and volunteers as the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Virginia has risen to more than 390 with 12 deaths and 59 patients hospitalized.
On Wednesday, the governor reiterated that COVID-19 will continue to impact the commonwealth for months, not weeks.
Northam said the state is reworking licensing procedures, considering using medical students and the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, which has more than 8,000 deployable volunteers and 1,500 people have volunteered in the past month.
Northam is asking for volunteers with medical experience, as well as medical students or student nurses.
The governor also said they are working to get more protective equipment for medical workers, including masks, gloves and PPEs.
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The current number of confirmed cases stands at 391, but experts expect that to continue to climb as more tests and supplies become available.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year and certain types of businesses, like bowling alleys, gyms and theaters, must close in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The closures took effect at midnight on Tuesday, March 24 and will last at least 30 days.
Further information from Gov. Northam’s Office on businesses impacted can be found, HERE. Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov.
State parks will start operating as day-use only as campgrounds, cabins and bathhouses will close starting on Friday, March 27.
Northam says he’s making his decisions in the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
So far, 12 Virginians have died from the virus, and it has now spread to all regions of the state.
Governor Northam says social distancing remains the key to stopping the spread and encouraged people to stay off beaches and away from parties, saying “this is not a vacation."
