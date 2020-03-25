News to Know for March 25: Agreement reached on $2 trillion bill; GRTC bans unaccompanied minors; Two Henrico residents die from coronavirus; Missing Henrico teen; Another rainy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Soaking rain in the early morning, then spotty light rain and drizzle for the rest of the day.
Chilly and rainy. Rain will be moderate or heavy in the early morning. Light rain and drizzle for the rest of the day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, little climb in temperatures during the day.
Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced an agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a week- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.
The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.
“After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a key negotiator, said. “It will rush new resources onto the front lines of our nation’s health care fight. And it will inject trillions of dollars of cash into the economy as fast as possible to help Americans workers, families, small businesses and industries make it through this disruption and emerge on the other side ready to soar."
The IOC announced a first-of-its-kind postponement of the Summer Olympics on Tuesday, bowing to the realities of a coronavirus pandemic that is shutting down daily life around the globe and making planning for a massive worldwide gathering in July a virtual impossibility.
The International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Games "must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."
It was an announcement seen as all but a certainty as pressure mounted from nervous athletes, sports organizations and national Olympic committees — all forced to deal with training and qualifying schedules, to say nothing of international anti-doping protocols, that have been ruptured beyond repair.
Other Olympics — 1916, 1940 and 1944 — have been canceled because of war, but none have ever been postponed for any reason, let alone a renegade virus that has accounted for more than 375,000 cases worldwide, with numbers growing exponentially.
Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia is “fighting a biological war” as the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Virginia has risen to 290 with 45 patients being hospitalized.
On Tuesday, the governor reiterated that COVID-19 will continue to impact the commonwealth for months, not weeks.
Northam says he’s making his decisions in the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
The current number of confirmed cases stands at 290, but experts expect that to continue to climb as more tests and supplies become available.
The Chickahominy Health District (CHD) has confirmed the third positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Goochland County.
This case comes from a male resident of Goochland County in his 60′s.
CHD says he is following the doctor’s instructions by self-isolating at home.
Mayor Levar Stoney is warning that city parks could close if people do not adhere to social distancing.
Stoney, along with other city leaders, reinforced the need for that and no group gatherings of more than 10 people in Richmond at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Mayor Stoney strongly recommends people use common sense by not gathering in groups at places such as Pony Pasture, Texas Beach and other areas along the James River.
Richmond City Parks & Recreation says they want people to enjoy the outdoors, but urge people to follow the CDC guidelines such as washing hands, hygiene, etc.
The City of Richmond and the YMCA of Greater Richmond are teaming up to provide childcare to children of medical personnel. The YMCA of Greater Richmond has also expanded to surrounding counties.
The Downtown YMCA will open on Monday and be the first of several emergency childcare centers around the city.
YMCA of Greater Richmond’s services will also be offered in Shady Grove, Tuckahoe, Midlothian and Chester on March 30.
The centers are for children in grades kindergarten through eight and will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Healthcare providers will work directly with the YMCA to register children of essential employees.
GRTC is banning all unaccompanied minors from riding GRTC during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Solo minors in work uniforms or with employee badges will be permitted to ride to and from work.
“Until further notice, customers are not allowed to remain on-board a single bus beyond their one-way trip. No extended rides on a single vehicle will be allowed” GRTC said.
With the recent school closures and warm weather, GRTC says there has been an increase in ridership, especially minors, riding in groups and for nonessential trips, which counter local, state and federal guidelines to only travel for essential trips.
The individual had been quarantined for suspected infection of coronavirus and is now in monitored isolation, receiving appropriate medical care.
Medical professionals at the Kenner Army Health Clinic are working to trace the recent activity of the individual and notify those who may have been in contact and potentially exposed to the virus.
Fort Lee leadership will continue to provide installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact on local activities.
Health officials said two patients in Henrico have died due to coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to nine deaths.
Officials said the two were elderly residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. They were among those receiving treatment at a hospital.
The center said over the last 10 days that 10 Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them are the patients who died.
Four residents are being treated at a regional hospital and four patients are being treated at the center in an isolated unit with dedicated nurses and staff. Additionally, three Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Henrico County Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Danny Cook.
Officials are concerned for his safety and his need for medication.
He was last seen near Laburnum Elementary School around 5 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 501-5000.
There are some more options to keep kids occupied while they are stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon is offering select kid shows and movies for free - so there is no need for a Prime Membership to watch them. Some titles for viewers in the United States include Arthur, Caillou and Pete the Cat. Check out the list, HERE.
Audible, which is owned by Amazon, is also offering free audiobooks to kids.
Some of these titles include Winnie-the-Pooh, Anne of Green Gables, The Reluctant Dragon and Call of the Wild. Check out the full selection, HERE.
You can’t always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside - Anonymous
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.