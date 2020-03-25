Mayor: Liberty U. ‘reckless’ to let students back amid virus

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Lynchburg, Virginia, officials say they are fielding complaints about the hundreds of students who have been allowed to return from spring break to Liberty University.
College President Jerry Falwell Jr. has welcomed them back to campus amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
The prominent evangelical university has moved most instruction online but welcomed students back in a move at odds with many other higher education institutions that urged students to stay home.
Liberty’s spokesman said about 1,100 students were back by Tuesday morning.
Lynchburg’s mayor said she thought letting students return was reckless.
Virginia authorities are reporting nearly 400 virus cases, though none confirmed in Lynchburg. There have been at least nine deaths.
