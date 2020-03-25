Marco’s Pizza to Donate Hundreds of Pizzas to feed the front line

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MP RVA Development, the Richmond-based franchise of Marco’s Pizza, is donating hundreds of pizzas to help feed medical workers, first responders and grocery store employees.
Until the stay-at-home mandate is lifted, Marco’s Pizza with be contacting local hospitals, medical offices and grocery businesses to provide free pizza for local heroes continuing to serve our community.
Marco’s will also provide pizza for the local homeless. Over four hundred pizzas will be donated this week.
Participating locations include Marco’s Pizza on Midlothian Turnpike, Hull Street Road, John Rolfe Parkway and Forest Avenue at Reynolds Crossing.
