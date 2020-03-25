Local personal trainer offers workout tips

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - With bigger gyms closing down, some local residents were turning to personal trainers who have their own facilities to get their exercise in, but the governor's mandate on non-essential businesses is shutting many of those down as well, at least for the time being, or forcing them to reevaluate how to operate.
Roger Riggle is the owner of Defy Genetics in Colonial Heights. He and his staff train all ability levels, from beginners to elite athletes, an event some NFL players.
Prior to March 23, Riggle said he’d seen more people interested in working out at his facility, based on other places being closed. However, he’s now being forced to scale back on his clientele, based on the government’s parameters.
No matter how long Defy Genetics has to operate scaled-down, Riggle hopes all of his clients can stay active.
"I'm a firm believer in fitness is a lifestyle, and if you have your mind and your body connected, and you're physically sound, you're going to also help with adversity and any kind of aspect in the game of life."
That’s why Roger is doing what he can for his clients remotely. He’s asking any parent or athlete who would like advice on what to do in order to stay in shape during their time at home to e-mail him at DefyGenetics.net@gmail.com. He’ll also be posting online tips.
Roger plans to respond to each request quickly. He also went over some tips with NBC12′s Marc Davis, which you can find now on Marc’s Facebook page.
