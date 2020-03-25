Legend Brewery donates meals to firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legend Brewery is giving back to first responders by donating meals to area firefighters.
The brewery dropped off meals to firefighters at Station 10 in Chesterfield County on Wednesday, and another stations - yet to be determined - will have meals delivered on Thursday. Legend said it will continue to make drop-offs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Legend would like to thank everyone for their continued support and encourages everyone to stay safe and take care of one another,” Legend said.
