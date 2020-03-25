Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Norfolk Fire Rescue says a fire destroyed 12 apartments and displaced 23 people. Fire crews say they responded twice to calls in the same block early Sunday morning. Authorities say the first apartment fire at 2 a.m. was quickly extinguished. No one was home at the time of the response. Fire crews were called again to the same block nearly 3 1/2 hours later to respond to another fire. Officials say that blaze took more than two hours to contain and destroyed 12 apartments. No injuries were reported and it is unclear if the fires are connected. The cause of the fires is under investigation.