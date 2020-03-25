Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIBERTY UNIVERSITY
Mayor: Liberty U. 'reckless' to let students back amid virus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lynchburg, Virginia, officials say they are fielding complaints about the hundreds of students who have been allowed to return from spring break to Liberty University. College President Jerry Falwell Jr. has welcomed them back to campus amid the new coronavirus outbreak. The prominent evangelical university has moved most instruction online but welcomed students back in a move at odds with many other higher education institutions that urged students to stay home. Liberty's spokesman said about 1,100 students were back by Tuesday morning. Lynchburg's mayor said she thought letting students return was reckless. Virginia authorities are reporting nearly 300 virus cases, though none confirmed in Lynchburg. There have been at least nine deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam warns that 'new normal' will last months in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has doubled down on his warning that people will have to stay at home and many businesses will remain shuttered for “months, not weeks” as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat warned against “mixed messages" when asked about President Donald Trump's outlook on the coronavirus. He did not share Trump's hopes that the country would reopen by Easter, which is 19 days away. Northam cited data that says much of normal life will be shut down for two to three months and perhaps longer. Meanwhile, state health officials said Virginia has 290 coronavirus cases. Seven people in the state have died.
BC-VA-FATAL HOUSE FIRE
House fire leaves one person dead in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A house fire in northern Virginia has left one person dead. The Washington Post reports that the blaze broke out early Tuesday morning in Woodbridge. Authorities say that firefighters found the person inside the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy. Police in Prince William County have not yet identified the victim. The fire remains under investigation.
FATAL DOMESTIC SHOOTING
Authorities: 1 dead, 3 wounded in Virginia domestic shooting
POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Virginia says three people are wounded and a man accused of shooting them is dead following a domestic incident. The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday on a call that a family member inside a home had a gun and was pointing it at people. The statement says three wounded victims escaped the home and told responding deputies the shooter was still inside. The sheriff's office says tactical teams searched the home and found the body of 56-year-old Raymond Morlock Jr. The victims' conditions weren't given, and authorities didn't say how they knew Morlock.
ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES
Virginia man charged with neglecting and abusing horses
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A self-described "horse whisperer" from Virginia has been charged with neglecting and abusing five horses found to be severely malnourished and starving. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that authorities said five other horses in his care died before they could intervene. Nathaniel White Feather is the owner and operator of the White Feather Trail Rides and Literacy Program. When reached Monday by the Times-Dispatch, White Feather said he was instructed by his attorney not to comment, but indicated the allegations that he mistreated the horses are erroneous.
BC-VA-TOILET PAPER ONLY
Despite scarcity, officials warn to flush only toilet paper
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Toilet paper has become a scarce commodity as the coronavirus spreads. But sanitation officials in southeastern Virginia are still warning people to flush only toilet paper and nothing else. The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that local officials are anticipating possible backups or overflows at treatment facilities from people flushing items other than toilet paper. Officials from the Hampton Roads Sanitation District warned against flushing personal hygiene wipes, paper towels or even facial tissues. They said that toilet paper is designed to break down. Other products are not.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CONCERNS
Domestic violence counselors brace for possible uptick
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Domestic violence counselors in Virginia say they are are preparing for a possible increase in cases as people spend more time at home during quarantines prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. The Roanoke Times reports that groups such as Total Action for Progress are concerned. Stacey Sheppard, TAP’s director of human services, said the nonprofit's crisis intervention staffers have seen before the effect of major snowstorms and other events that keep people shut in together and add strain to an already stressful situation. Advocates say they want people to know that services are still up and running.
APARTMENT FIRE
Virginia fire destroys a dozen apartments, displaces 23
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Norfolk Fire Rescue says a fire destroyed 12 apartments and displaced 23 people. Fire crews say they responded twice to calls in the same block early Sunday morning. Authorities say the first apartment fire at 2 a.m. was quickly extinguished. No one was home at the time of the response. Fire crews were called again to the same block nearly 3 1/2 hours later to respond to another fire. Officials say that blaze took more than two hours to contain and destroyed 12 apartments. No injuries were reported and it is unclear if the fires are connected. The cause of the fires is under investigation.