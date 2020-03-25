Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Michael Phelps has been open about his mental health struggles. Now, the retired swimming great worries that some athletes may have trouble coping with this unprecedented postponement of the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus outbreak. Phelps gave reluctant praise to the International Olympic Committee for putting off the games until 2021 while the world deals with the pandemic. He just wonders why it took so long. Phelps also worries about the world-class athletes who must deal with another jarring change to their preparations. Already, they were having to process cutbacks in training and a lack of human contact.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The agent for Trent Williams says he would like the Washington Redskins to trade or release their longtime starting left tackle. Agent Vince Taylor sent a statement with the request to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Taylor says the relationship between Williams and the team had reached a point that it's in everyone's best interest for the 31-year-old to be traded or released and cited irreconcilable differences. Williams sat out the entire 2019 season in a dispute with the front office. Washington did not trade him before the deadline and this offseason has not been able to find a suitable deal for Williams.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Many golf courses around the country have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is that golf can provide an outlet for the stir crazy and a dose of normalcy. The question is whether recreational golf can be made safe enough under the circumstances. Courses have barred touching the flagsticks and even turned the hole cups upside down so golfers don't need reach in to retrieve the ball.