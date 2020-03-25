Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The agent for Trent Williams says he would like the Washington Redskins to trade or release their longtime starting left tackle. Agent Vince Taylor sent a statement with the request to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Taylor says the relationship between Williams and the team had reached a point that it's in everyone's best interest for the 31-year-old to be traded or released and cited irreconcilable differences. Williams sat out the entire 2019 season in a dispute with the front office. Washington did not trade him before the deadline and this offseason has not been able to find a suitable deal for Williams.