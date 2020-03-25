Henrico Board of Supervisors approves freeze on tax penalties, interest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Board of Supervisors approves an ordinance that provides relief from penalties and interest on several major business taxes.
Starting now through August, businesses in Henrico cannot be charged with any penalties on meals and hotel tax payments.
Machinery and tools, real estate and personal property taxes that are due on June 5 can now be paid by August 5.
Henrico County’s Manager says he doesn’t want business owners to choose between paying an employee or paying a tax.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.